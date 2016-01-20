FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calif. appeals court says industry norms may be raised at products-liability trial
January 20, 2016

Calif. appeals court says industry norms may be raised at products-liability trial

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

In an attempt to strike a balance between two competing branches of case law, a California appeals court has ruled that industry standards and customs may be admissible in trials involving strict products liability claims.

The California 2nd District Court of Appeal said Tuesday that a Los Angeles trial judge had correctly denied plaintiff William Jae Kim’s bid to keep Toyota Motor Corp from presenting any evidence about whether it was standard practice for manufacturers of pickup trucks like Kim’s 2005 Tundra to include electronic stability control or ESC, which Kim alleged would have prevented a 2010 crash.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KrBPPU

