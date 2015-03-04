FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7th Circ gives go-ahead to Missouri class action over Purina dog treats
March 4, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

7th Circ gives go-ahead to Missouri class action over Purina dog treats

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court will let a class action proceed in Missouri state court over allegedly tainted Nestle Purina Petcare dog treats, after ruling that a federal judge had improperly stayed the state action as part of a nationwide settlement in a parallel suit.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said the Missouri case was “free to proceed” despite an injunction in the national settlement that prohibits class members from pursuing litigation about the dog treats in other courts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/18O9d7u

