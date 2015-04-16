FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8th Circ. affirms company's win in suit over lightning-strike fire
April 16, 2015

8th Circ. affirms company's win in suit over lightning-strike fire

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has denied an insurer’s bid for a new trial over allegedly faulty tubing blamed for sparking a destructive house fire, after ruling that the lower court had properly barred one of its expert witnesses from testifying about product defects.

A unanimous ruling from a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ Tuesday affirmed a trial win for Pennsylvania-based Omega Flex, which made the corrugated stainless steel tubing, TracPipe, that was hit by lightning and allegedly caused a fire that destroyed the home of Fred and Adrienne Kostecki. Omega Flex was represented on appeal by Neal Perryman of Lewis Rice & Fingersh.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Okpdvq

