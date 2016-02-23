FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Overly broad release sinks $12 mln StarKist tuna settlement
February 23, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Overly broad release sinks $12 mln StarKist tuna settlement

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

By Jessica Dye

A federal judge in California has denied final approval of a $12 million settlement for consumers accusing StarKist Co of underfilling tuna cans, saying it unfairly limited class members’ ability to pursue antitrust claims against the company in separate litigation.

While acknowledging the “costs stemming from a denial of final approval” for a deal that drew more than 2.5 million claims, U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in the Northern District of California said Friday that he could not conclude the settlement was “fair, reasonable and adequate.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TwBbb6

