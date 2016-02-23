Overly broad release sinks $12 mln StarKist tuna settlement

By Jessica Dye

A federal judge in California has denied final approval of a $12 million settlement for consumers accusing StarKist Co of underfilling tuna cans, saying it unfairly limited class members’ ability to pursue antitrust claims against the company in separate litigation.

While acknowledging the “costs stemming from a denial of final approval” for a deal that drew more than 2.5 million claims, U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in the Northern District of California said Friday that he could not conclude the settlement was “fair, reasonable and adequate.”

