J&J loses bid to shut out marketing expert in Tylenol bellwether
March 4, 2016 / 11:47 AM / a year ago

J&J loses bid to shut out marketing expert in Tylenol bellwether

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

By Jessica Dye

A federal judge in Pennsylvania has denied a request from Johnson & Johnson and its McNeil subsidiary to bar a marketing expert from testifying on behalf of the plaintiff in the first federal case slated for trial over claims that the popular over-the-counter painkiller Tylenol causes liver damage.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lawrence Stengel in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said he would allow most of the proposed testimony from plaintiffs’ expert Dr. Marvin Goldberg about the marketing strategy for Tylenol and whether it adequately conveyed the severity of its possible side effects.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QvuPYo

