Federal Tylenol liver-failure bellwether can proceed to trial: judge
#Westlaw News
November 16, 2015 / 4:04 PM / 2 years ago

Federal Tylenol liver-failure bellwether can proceed to trial: judge

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson and its McNeil subsidiary have lost their bid to knock out a host of claims in the first case slated for trial amid more than 200 federal lawsuits alleging that their popular over-the-counter painkiller Tylenol can cause severe liver damage.

In a series of five rulings Friday, U.S. District Judge Lawrence Stengel rejected defendants’ summary judgment motions on claims for design defect, failure to warn, fraud and wrongful death in a 2012 lawsuit brought by Rana Terry on behalf of her sister, Denice Hayes. Hayes died in 2010 from acute liver failure allegedly brought on by her use of Extra Strength Tylenol.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Nzy5wp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
