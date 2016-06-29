FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PA appeals court tosses trial win for Volvo, Graco in crash case
June 29, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

PA appeals court tosses trial win for Volvo, Graco in crash case

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A Pennsylvania appeals court has reversed a verdict for auto manufacturer Volvo and car-seat maker Graco in a lawsuit alleging their products were defective because they failed to protect a two-month old boy who was killed in a car crash.

The Superior Court of Pennsylvania ruled unanimously Friday that the lower court had erred by allowing jurors to consider evidence the Volvo 850 Sedan and Graco SnugRide car seat involved in the 2009 crash complied with federal safety standards.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/294yGz9

