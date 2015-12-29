Five big products liability verdicts from 2015

Products liability plaintiffs notched two nine-figure verdicts this year from juries sympathetic to their allegations of corporate negligence, although both verdicts later got a hefty judicial haircut. Meanwhile, drugmakers Pfizer and Eli Lilly & Co each scored resounding bellwether trial victories in litigation over their respective drugs Zoloft and Cymbalta.

From Jeeps and drinking water to drugs and medical devices, here are five of the products-liability verdicts that made the biggest impressions in 2015.

