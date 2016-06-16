FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

Lawyer picked to lead Viagra melanoma MDL

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Ernest Cory, co-founder of Alabama plaintiffs' firm Cory Watson, has been selected to lead multidistrict litigation alleging that Pfizer's erectile dysfunction drug Viagra can increase users' risk of developing a deadly form of skin cancer, melanoma.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in the Northern District of California on Wednesday also appointed a plaintiffs' executive committee that includes Kimberly Barone Baden of Motley Rice, Martin Crump of Davis & Crump, Munir Meghjee of Robins Kaplan and Kristian Rasmussen, also of Cory Watson.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2612UZH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
