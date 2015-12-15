MDL sought for lawsuit linking Viagra to skin cancer

Several plaintiffs alleging that Pfizer’s blockbuster erectile dysfunction drug Viagra increased their risk of developing skin cancer are seeking to consolidate their lawsuits with more than a dozen others that have been filed across the country.

Plaintiffs’ firm Cory Watson filed a motion Friday asking the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to send all litigation linking Viagra and a form of skin cancer known as melanoma to U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in the Northern District of California, who is currently presiding over three out of the 15 cases pending across the U.S.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QKqC2z