1st Circuit gives go-ahead to $3.75 mln 'barefoot' shoe settlement

Despite a higher-than-expected claim rate and lower-than-anticipated payout for class members, a federal appeals court has upheld a $3.75 million settlement resolving claims that Vibram USA falsely touted the health benefits of its FiveFingers “barefoot” running shoes.

On Dec. 31, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied objectors’ bid to topple the deal, which initially projected payouts of up to $94 for each pair of shoes purchased - the average suggested manufacturer’s retail price - but later doled out an estimated $8.44 per pair thanks to a flood of claims.

