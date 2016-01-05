FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1st Circuit gives go-ahead to $3.75 mln 'barefoot' shoe settlement
January 5, 2016 / 12:57 AM / 2 years ago

1st Circuit gives go-ahead to $3.75 mln 'barefoot' shoe settlement

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Jan 4 -

Despite a higher-than-expected claim rate and lower-than-anticipated payout for class members, a federal appeals court has upheld a $3.75 million settlement resolving claims that Vibram USA falsely touted the health benefits of its FiveFingers “barefoot” running shoes.

On Dec. 31, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied objectors’ bid to topple the deal, which initially projected payouts of up to $94 for each pair of shoes purchased - the average suggested manufacturer’s retail price - but later doled out an estimated $8.44 per pair thanks to a flood of claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TAKhlg

