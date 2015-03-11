FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge lets Bayer vitamin suit proceed, but axes heart, immunity claims
March 11, 2015 / 8:49 PM / 3 years ago

Judge lets Bayer vitamin suit proceed, but axes heart, immunity claims

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Plaintiffs suing Bayer AG over its One-A-Day vitamins can proceed with claims that the products falsely stated it could boost physical energy, although a judge dismissed similar claims that the vitamins could improve heart health and immunity.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick in the Northern District of California agreed with Bayer AG that the heart and immunity claims were preempted by the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, and dismissed those from the proposed class action. However, he said the “physical energy” claim was not preempted and could proceed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Agu1v7

