Consolidation sought for lawsuits over 'handmade' vodka

(Reuters) - Plaintiffs are seeking to create a new multi-district litigation for lawsuits alleging that Tito’s Handmade Vodka is actually mass produced, part of a new wave of labeling actions that target descriptions of how a product is made.

The motion was filed Monday with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation by Jonathan Cuneo and Taylor Asen of Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, and John Donboli of Del Mar Law Group, who represent plaintiffs in one of seven proposed class actions they are seeking to consolidate in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

