U.S., Volkswagen weigh in on MDL request for diesel emissions cases

U.S. prosecutors have made an unusual entrance into the fray over where litigation regarding Volkswagen’s diesel-emissions scandal should be heard, while the automaker made its own venue recommendations coupled with a swipe at plaintiffs’ counsel “jockeying” for a favorable California forum.

In a filing late Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice backed the U.S. District for the Eastern District of Michigan as the best court to oversee hundreds of Volkswagen lawsuits. Volkswagen submitted its own brief in favor of either the Eastern District of Michigan or the Eastern District of Virginia.

