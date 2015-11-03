MDL panel won't accelerate decision on Volkswagen diesel suits

A federal judicial panel has declined to expedite a ruling on whether to centralize roughly 400 proposed class actions accusing Volkswagen of outfitting certain vehicles with software designed to cheat on federal emissions tests.

Due to the dizzying speed at which the litigation has grown, and subsequent decisions by two judges to press ahead with mediation in some suits, lawyers for Volkswagen and certain plaintiffs had suggested that the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation make its decision before its regularly scheduled hearing on Dec. 3. But in an order posted Monday, the JPML denied the request.

