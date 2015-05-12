FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW acceleration suit heads to trial, bolstered by mechanic's testimony
May 12, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

VW acceleration suit heads to trial, bolstered by mechanic's testimony

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A mechanic with more than four decades of experience can testify at an upcoming trial after defendants Volkswagen and Honeywell failed to disqualify him or win summary judgment in a lawsuit claiming that a faulty Passat sped out of control without warning.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Clay Land in the Middle District of Georgia denied the companies’ motion for summary judgment in the 2013 lawsuit from plaintiffs Cheryl and Kevin Bullock, represented by Beasley Allen. He also rejected their challenges to two of the Bullocks’ experts, including the mechanic, who the judge said was qualified to testify based on his “old-fashioned, first-hand experience” with car trouble.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1cu3WmW

