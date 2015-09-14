FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia comparative-fault law requires reduction of $8 mln verdict-judge
#Westlaw News
September 14, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

Georgia comparative-fault law requires reduction of $8 mln verdict-judge

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Georgia has slashed a verdict against Volkswagen and Honeywell International in a lawsuit claiming that a faulty Passat accelerated without warning from $8 million to $4.8 million after jurors found the driver 40 percent at fault for a car accident that injured her.

Calling it an issue of first impression, U.S. District Judge Clay Land in the Middle District of Georgia ruled Friday that Georgia’s comparative-fault statute applied to claims for strict products liability, both for the Passat’s driver, Cheryl Bullock, and her husband Kevin, who sued for loss of consortium.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ir0wVF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
