Georgia comparative-fault law requires reduction of $8 mln verdict-judge

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Georgia has slashed a verdict against Volkswagen and Honeywell International in a lawsuit claiming that a faulty Passat accelerated without warning from $8 million to $4.8 million after jurors found the driver 40 percent at fault for a car accident that injured her.

Calling it an issue of first impression, U.S. District Judge Clay Land in the Middle District of Georgia ruled Friday that Georgia’s comparative-fault statute applied to claims for strict products liability, both for the Passat’s driver, Cheryl Bullock, and her husband Kevin, who sued for loss of consortium.

