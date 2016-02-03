FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rejects challenge to $4.8 mln verdict over Volkswagen crash
#Westlaw News
February 3, 2016 / 6:56 PM / 2 years ago

Judge rejects challenge to $4.8 mln verdict over Volkswagen crash

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Feb 3 -

A federal judge in Georgia has declined to alter a $4.8 million judgment against Volkswagen and Honeywell International in a lawsuit claiming that a Passat equipped with a faulty turbocharger accelerated without warning and crashed.

U.S. District Judge Clay Land in the Middle District of Georgia on Tuesday rejected the companies’ bid to set aside the verdict, saying the jury’s decision was sufficiently supported by the evidence at trial. He also denied a request from plaintiff Cheryl Bullock to restore the original verdict of $8 million, which was reduced to $4.8 million after she was found to be 40 percent responsible for the accident.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1StqyqH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
