AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 22, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

3rd Circuit orders do-over for Volvo sunroof-drainage classes

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has vacated certification for six statewide classes suing over sunroof-drainage problems allegedly plaguing certain Volvo vehicles, after finding the lower court’s class definition and analysis to be lacking.

Volvo had urged the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to strike the class certifications because members had not each demonstrated their standing to sue, and because their damages could not be uniformly measured as required by the U.S. Supreme Court in its 2013 decision in Comcast v. Behrend. While a three-judge 3rd Circuit panel on Wednesday rejected those arguments, it said that other flaws in the district court’s analysis required it to vacate and remand the certification order.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MoOzvn

