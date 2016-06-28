FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW, lawyers face fee negotiation in $10 bln settlement
June 28, 2016 / 8:11 PM / in a year

VW, lawyers face fee negotiation in $10 bln settlement

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Volkswagen has agreed to pay “reasonable” fees to plaintiffs’ lawyers who negotiated a record $10 billion settlement for owners of vehicles outfitted with software designed to evade diesel-emissions testing, but the exact amount is still subject to negotiation, and possibly litigation, according to court filings on Tuesday.

According to settlement papers filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Volkswagen and class counsel “will attempt to negotiate” fees and costs for plaintiffs’ lawyers involved in Tuesday’s agreement for 2.0-liter engine vehicles, as well as any potential future deal to cover claims involving vehicles with 3.0-liter engines.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/290sq6g

