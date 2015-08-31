FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge sends $4.5 million in uncashed Apple settlement checks to states
August 31, 2015 / 11:03 PM / 2 years ago

Judge sends $4.5 million in uncashed Apple settlement checks to states

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Despite objections from class counsel, a federal judge in California has sent roughly $4.5 million in uncashed checks from a settlement over alleged warranty breaches involving Apple’s iPhones and iPods to states as unclaimed property.

In an order Friday, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco disagreed with co-lead class counsel from Chimicles & Tikellis and Fazio/Micheletti that he lacked the “legal discretion” to place into states’ unclaimed property funds the nearly 19,000 unclaimed checks from the $53 million settlement with Apple.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MYDeBf

