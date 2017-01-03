FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability, Jan. 3, 2017
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 3, 2017 / 11:33 PM / 8 months ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability, Jan. 3, 2017

Erica Teichert

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

The punitive damages phase of a jury trial from the DuPont Personal Injury MDL starts in U.S. District Court for Southern Ohio. The plaintiff, Kenneth Vigneron, alleges he developed testicular cancer stemming from a chemical leak at a DuPont plant in West Virginia that contaminated local water supplies. The chemical, C-8, is used to make nonstick Teflon and other products. Last month, the jury awarded Vigneron $2 million in compensatory damages. There are nearly 3,500 similar cases in the consolidated litigation, and two bellwether cases ended with $1.6 million and $5.1 million verdicts for the plaintiffs. This trial is the first of 40 post-bellwether trials that will proceed against DuPont in the next year. The case is Vigneron v. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, U.S. District Court for Southern Ohio, No. 13-136. For the plaintiff: Robert Bilott of Taft Stettinius & Hollister. For DuPont: Damond Mace of Squire Patton Boggs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iMZZhq (Additional reporting by Brendan Pierson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.