7 months ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability, Jan. 9, 2017
January 9, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 7 months ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability, Jan. 9, 2017

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

1 p.m. (ET) - The American Bar Association will host a one-and-a-half hour webinar on current issues in sports and entertainment liability. The panel will discuss the risks and responsibilities of attending and presenting live events, as well as best practices for protection those involved from personal injury and property damage claims. More information is available at www.americanbar.org.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iv0Lz4

