2 months ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability: June 5, 2017
#Westlaw News
June 5, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 2 months ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: June 5, 2017

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, June 5

9 a.m. - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will kick off its four-day 25th International Technical Conference on Enhanced Safety of Vehicles at Cobo Hall in Detroit, Michigan. The event, which brings together automotive safety regulators, industry executives and engineers, will include panels on self-driving cars, new safety systems, consumer information approaches to safety and others. For more information, visit bit.ly/2rZ4QDX.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qPqh6m

