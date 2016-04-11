Week Ahead in Products Liability: April 11, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, April 12

9 a.m. - The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in a dispute involving common-benefit fund fees for plaintiffs’ attorneys appointed to steer multidistrict litigation against Bayer AG for its alleged contamination of U.S. rice crops with an unapproved, genetically modified variety. Bayer and farmer-owned crop coop Riceland, which was among thousands of plaintiffs suing Bayer, have appealed a ruling from the federal district court that ordered Riceland to deposit 10 percent of its $92 million settlement with Bayer into the common-benefit fund for the federal MDL, even though their settlement stemmed from a verdict in Arkansas state court. Riceland and Bayer argue that the MDL court had no jurisdiction to order the payment into the federal MDL fund. The case is Bayer v. Downing, No. 15-2690. For Bayer: Eric Olson of Bartlit & Beck. For Riceland: Christopher Hohn of Thompson & Coburn. For Downing: Todd Hilton of Stueve & Siegel.

