Week Ahead for Products Liability: April 18, 2016
April 18, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead for Products Liability: April 18, 2016

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest for the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, April 19

2 p.m. (ET) - The Food and Drug Law Institute will hold an hour-and-a-half long webinar on California’s Proposition 65 - which requires companies selling products in California to alert consumers to the presence of substances that could potentially cause cancer or reproductive harm - and recent updates to those regulations. Campbell Soup Company chief food law counsel Steven Armstrong will moderate, and speakers include Keller & Heckman partner Leslie Krasny, Arnold & Porter counsel Sarah Esmaili and Amy Norris, chief counsel for Clif Bar & Co. More information is available at www.fdli.org.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23GJXdP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
