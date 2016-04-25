Week Ahead in Products Liability: April 25, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, April 25

11 a.m. (ET) - The Food and Drug Administration will host an hourlong webinar to discuss its recently released final rule implementing portions of the Food Safety Modernization Act - sweeping food-safety legislation signed into law in 2011 - that pertains to the safe transportation of items with the highest risk of potential contamination. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

