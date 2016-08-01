Week Ahead in Products Liability: Aug. 1, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

9 a.m. - The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati will hear oral arguments in a proposed class action alleging that 2004-2008 Chrysler Pacifica vehicles are defective because their engine cradles are prone to rust, corrosion and perforation. Plaintiffs say that a lower court erroneously granted carmaker FCA US's motion for judgment on the pleadings after finding it had no duty to owners of cars made by Chrysler before its 2009 bankruptcy. FCA US is a subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler, which was created after Italian automaker Fiat acquired Chrysler's assets following bankruptcy proceedings. FCA maintains that it shed liability for those defects during the bankruptcy proceedings, although plaintiffs contend it should be liable for latent defects that emerged after 2009. The case is Holland v. FCA US, 15-4367. For plaintiffs: Sol Weiss, Larry Coben and Paola Pearson of Anapol Weiss; Andrew List of Clark Perdue & List; James Lowe of Lowe Eklund Wakefield. For FCA: Kathy Wisniewski of Thompson Coburn and Christina Marshall of Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone.

