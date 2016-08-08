FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Aug. 8, 2016
#Westlaw News
August 8, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Aug. 8, 2016

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 8

8 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration and American Association of Avian Pathologists are hosting a mini-symposium in San Antonio, Texas, about Histomoniasis, also known as blackhead disease, which affects primarily young turkeys and can result in death. The event, which will also be webcast online, is intended to serve as a forum for stakeholders to discuss the limited number of options for treating the disease and how to facilitate collaboration toward a wider range of solutions. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bdRJ6H

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
