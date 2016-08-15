Week Ahead in Products Liability: Aug. 15, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 15

9 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration will hold a public meeting to discuss reauthorization of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, which requires drugmakers to pay a fee to help offset the cost of regulatory review. The current legislative authority expires in September 2017, and the FDA has proposed reauthorizing it for fiscal years 2018 through 2022. The meeting will be held at the FDA White Oak Campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

