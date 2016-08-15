FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Aug. 15, 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 15, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Aug. 15, 2016

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 15

9 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration will hold a public meeting to discuss reauthorization of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, which requires drugmakers to pay a fee to help offset the cost of regulatory review. The current legislative authority expires in September 2017, and the FDA has proposed reauthorizing it for fiscal years 2018 through 2022. The meeting will be held at the FDA White Oak Campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aXyfU7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.