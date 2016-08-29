FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Aug. 29, 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 29, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Aug. 29, 2016

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

10 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration will hold a Twitter town hall on the regulatory response to Zika, a mosquito-borne virus that is spreading across the U.S. The disease poses a risk to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects, and has been linked to more than 1,800 cases of microcephaly in Brazil. FDA officials will respond to queries about Zika from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., using the hashtag #AtoZika. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bLpluW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.