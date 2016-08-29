Week Ahead in Products Liability: Aug. 29, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

10 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration will hold a Twitter town hall on the regulatory response to Zika, a mosquito-borne virus that is spreading across the U.S. The disease poses a risk to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects, and has been linked to more than 1,800 cases of microcephaly in Brazil. FDA officials will respond to queries about Zika from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., using the hashtag #AtoZika. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

