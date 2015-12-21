Week Ahead in Products Liability: Dec. 21, 2015

Dec 21 -

Here is an upcoming event of interest to the products liability community in the truncated holiday week. All times local.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

8 a.m. - An initial case management conference is scheduled in newly formed multidistrict litigation involving Volkswagen’s clean diesel vehicles, which is pending before U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in the Northern District of California. Since U.S. regulators announced in September that some Volkswagen vehicles had been outfitted with software to cheat on emissions tests, more than 500 proposed class actions have been filed by consumers who said they were duped into buying vehicles they believed to be environmentally friendly and compliant. Breyer has also set Dec. 22 as the deadline for parties to file their recommendations for individuals to serve as special settlement masters in the litigation. The case is In re Volkswagen “Clean Diesel” Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, No. 15-2672. For Volkswagen: Jeffrey Chase, Michael Gallub and Mark Weissman of Herzfeld & Rubin.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PfXgaF