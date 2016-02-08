FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Feb. 8, 2016
February 8, 2016 / 1:18 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Feb. 8, 2016

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 8

1 p.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, will hear oral arguments in an appeal of the dismissal of a proposed class action alleging that the Hain Celestial Group mislabeled more than 30 cosmetics in its Alba Botanica line of body washes, lotions and hair care as being “natural” despite containing synthetic ingredients. Plaintiffs say the judge erred in finding that no “reasonable consumer” would be misled by the company’s representations. The case is Balser v. The Hain Celestial Group, No. 14-55074. For Balser: Jeffrey Nobel, Robert Izard, Mark Kindall and Nicole Veno of Izard Nobel and Elizabeth Lin of the Lin Law Firm. For Hain: Purvi Patel, Claudia Vetesi and James Schurz of Morrison & Foerster.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SZgjZG

