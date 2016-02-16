FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Feb. 16, 2016
February 16, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Feb. 16, 2016

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

9 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration’s Risk Communication Advisory Committee will hold a two-day public hearing to discuss recent developments and issues regarding the agency’s communications to the public on risk-related issues pertaining to food safety, health behaviors, recalls and regulated products. The meeting will be held at the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LrhJGf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
