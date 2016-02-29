Week Ahead in Products Liability: Feb. 29, 2016

By Jessica Dye

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, March 1

8 a.m. (ET) - The Food and Drug Administration’s Science Board will convene to discuss measures to address the use of opioid drugs for pain management, including post-market surveillance activities. The meeting will be held at the FDA’s White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland, and will be webcast live. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

