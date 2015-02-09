FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Feb. 9, 2015
#U.S. Legal News
February 9, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Feb. 9, 2015

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events that are of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, Feb. 10

9 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will hear oral arguments in a proposed class action over Jason cosmetic products, made by the Hain Celestial Group, that plaintiffs say were falsely labeled “natural” despite containing synthetic ingredients. Plaintiffs are appealing a district court ruling that found the case was barred on the grounds of primary jurisdiction, because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates cosmetics labeling. The case is Astiana v. The Hain Celestial Group, No. 12-17596. For Astiana: Michael Braun of Braun Law Group; Joseph Kravec and Wyatt Lison of Feinstein Doyle Payne & Kravec. For Hain: Jason Schurz and Lisa Wongchenko of Morrison & Foerster.

