(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 16

10 a.m. - Ann Marie Buerkle, a commissioner on the Consumer Product Safety Commission, will deliver a speech at the 2015 Toy Fair, which is hosted by the Toy Industry Association. The event will be held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City. More information is available at www.cpsc.gov.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1AN3BoE