Week Ahead in Products Liability: Feb. 23, 2015
February 23, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Feb. 23, 2015

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events that are of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 23

8:30 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration’s Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee will host a two-day meeting to discuss proposals to bar certain drug products from being compounded - meaning that they are created by a pharmacist or other intermediary from various ingredients to meet a patient’s specific needs. The proposal would remove certain products from the list because they were found to be either unsafe or ineffective. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
