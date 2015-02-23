Week Ahead in Products Liability: Feb. 23, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events that are of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

8:30 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration’s Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee will host a two-day meeting to discuss proposals to bar certain drug products from being compounded - meaning that they are created by a pharmacist or other intermediary from various ingredients to meet a patient’s specific needs. The proposal would remove certain products from the list because they were found to be either unsafe or ineffective. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

