Week Ahead in Products Liability: March 2, 2015
March 2, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: March 2, 2015

Jessica Dye

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events that are of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, March 2

9 a.m. - A bellwether trial is scheduled to begin today in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia for multidistrict litigation against Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon Inc over transvaginal mesh. The plaintiff, Dianne Bellew, was implanted in 2009 with Ethicon’s Prolift device to treat pelvic organ prolapse and said she was never warned that the device could contract and erode, causing pain and scarring. It will be Ethicon’s third federal trial in the MDL, having previously won one and lost another. The case is Bellew v. Ethicon, No. 13-22473. For Bellew: Bryan Aylstock of Aylstock Witkin Kreis & Overholtz; Adam Slater of Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman; and Benjamin Anderson of Anderson Law Offices. For Ethicon: Christy Jones of Butler Snow O‘Mara Stevens & Cannada; and David Thomas of Thomas Combs & Spann.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zRZF1V

