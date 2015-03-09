FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: March 9, 2015
March 9, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: March 9, 2015

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events that are of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, March 9

8 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration will hold a two-day workshop on scientific information surrounding electronic cigarettes. The FDA has proposed to regulate e-cigarettes as a tobacco product under the Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act, and has said it is seeking to collect more research and data about their use, potential for abuse and health effects. The meeting will be held at the Marriott Inn and Conference Center at the University of Maryland University College in Hyattsville, Maryland, and will also be webcast live. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1A85F5J

