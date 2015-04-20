FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: April 20, 2015
April 20, 2015

Week Ahead in Products Liability: April 20, 2015

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, April 20

8:45 a.m. - The Food and Drug Law Institute will host its two-day annual conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Washington, D.C. Multiple Food and Drug Administration officials are among the scheduled presenters on a range of topics from regulatory changes and enforcement actions to recent case law. More information is available at www.fdli.org.

