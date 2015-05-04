Week Ahead in Products Liability: May 4, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, May 4

9:30 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle will hear an appeal in a defamation lawsuit brought against Remington Arms Co by the parents of a young boy who was killed by an allegedly faulty Remington rifle that fired without the trigger being pulled. The parents settled their lawsuit against Remington in 2002, and the boy’s father, Richard Barber, was interviewed by CNBC for a documentary about the rifles. After the documentary aired, Barber said Remington set up a website to discredit him and his discussion of internal Remington documents. Remington said the defamation claims, filed in 2010, were barred by a release Barber signed as part of the 2002 settlement. The district court agreed and dismissed the case, which Barber appealed. The case is Barber v. Remington Arms Co, No. 13-35336. For Barber: Richard Ramler of Ramler Law Office and Jon Robinson of Bolen Robinson & Ellis. For Remington: Robert Carlson of Corette Black Carlson & Mickelson.

