Week Ahead in Products Liability: May 11, 2015
#Westlaw News
May 11, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: May 11, 2015

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events that are of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, May 12

8 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration will host a two-day Regulatory Education for Industry Conference at the Marriott Denver Tech Center in Colorado. The conference is designed to help smaller manufacturers of pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices navigate regulatory issues, including new product approvals and import and export controls. More information is available at www.fda.gov/cdersbia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zVzX2u

