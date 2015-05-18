Week Ahead in Products Liability: May 18, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, May 18

1:30 p.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan will hear oral arguments in a woman’s appeal of a district-court order dismissing her lawsuit claiming she was injured by an off-label use of Medtronic Inc’s Infuse Bone Graft device, which is used to promote bone growth during spinal fusion surgeries. Plaintiff Koleen Otis-Wisher said the lower court erred by finding her claims were preempted by federal law, and that she had failed to specify any fraud or misrepresentation committed by the company in her complaint. The case is Otis-Wisher v. Medtronic, No. 14-3491. For Otis-Wisher: Michael Gannon of Affolter Gannon & Rose. For Medtronic: Andrew Tauber and Scott Noveck of Mayer Brown.

