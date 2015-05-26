Week Ahead in Products Liability: May 25, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Wednesday, May 27

8:30 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration will host a two-day science forum at its White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. Topics on the agenda include the use of toxicology in products safety, DNA barcoding to spot and stop seafood fraud, counterfeit pharmaceuticals and e-cigarettes. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HHSthk