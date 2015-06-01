Week Ahead in Products Liability: June 1, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, June 1

8 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration’s Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies Advisory Committee will meet in open session to discuss the latest developments and regulatory approaches to reduce the risk of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, a neurological condition, and bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease. The day-long session will be held at the FDA’s Building 31 Conference Center in Silver Spring, Maryland. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RFpufV