Week Ahead in Products Liability: July 6, 2015
July 6, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: July 6, 2015

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events that are of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, July 7

10 a.m. - The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation’s surface transportation subcommittee will hold a hearing to examine transformative technologies affecting the U.S. transportation network. Witnesses - which include officials from Volvo, Amazon and BNSF Railway - will discuss how new developments can increase safety and how to remove regulatory roadblocks from their widespread adoption. More information is available at www.commerce.senate.gov.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CkxFej

