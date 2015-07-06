Week Ahead in Products Liability: July 6, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events that are of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, July 7

10 a.m. - The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation’s surface transportation subcommittee will hold a hearing to examine transformative technologies affecting the U.S. transportation network. Witnesses - which include officials from Volvo, Amazon and BNSF Railway - will discuss how new developments can increase safety and how to remove regulatory roadblocks from their widespread adoption. More information is available at www.commerce.senate.gov.

