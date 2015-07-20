Week Ahead in Products Liability: July 20, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, July 20

8:30 a.m. - The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will hold a two-day workshop to examine the use of bacteriophage therapy - which utilizes viruses that kill bacteria - to combat antimicrobial resistance, which has been deemed a growing threat to public health. The event will discuss challenges facing the clinical development and regulation of these treatments. It will be held at the NIAID Conference Facility in Rockville, Maryland. More information is available at www.niaid.nih.gov.

