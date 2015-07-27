FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: July 27, 2015

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, July 27

8 a.m. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will hold a public workshop to examine the challenges and opportunities of, and collect feedback on, robotically-assisted surgical devices, such as the Intuit’s Da Vinci system. The two-day event will be held at the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

