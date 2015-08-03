Week Ahead in Products Liability: Aug. 3, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 3

8:30 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration will hold a two-day workshop on how to identify and implement the use of biomarkers - a measurable substance in the body that indicates the presence of a biological condition, like a disease or infection - in the regulation of tobacco products. The workshop will be held at the FDA’s White Oak Conference Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, and webcast live. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

