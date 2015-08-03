FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: Aug. 3, 2015
August 3, 2015 / 12:19 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: Aug. 3, 2015

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, Aug. 3

8:30 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration will hold a two-day workshop on how to identify and implement the use of biomarkers - a measurable substance in the body that indicates the presence of a biological condition, like a disease or infection - in the regulation of tobacco products. The workshop will be held at the FDA’s White Oak Conference Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, and webcast live. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SVvQXk

